ALDOT says no worries with football traffic this fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT is planning a major construction project at McFarland and University Boulevards in Tuscaloosa, and the project will start in the fall, just as the Crimson Tide begins its new football season. That doesn’t necessarily mean a traffic nightmare for home games.

ALDOT will start at Campus Drive, adding a new lane all the way to just past Druid City Hospital, an additional lane in both directions on McFarland Boulevard.

The reason ALDOT is doing this is because it comes down to a singular number.

“”We have 50,000 vehicles going through there everyday,” said west Alabama spokesman John McWilliams.

And there is another reason: Tuscaloosa has grown 11% in the last decade. Alabama Power is relocating some of the major transmission lines to prepare for ALDOT’s coming project.

“We’re having to grow with Tuscaloosa,” McWilliams said.

Adding the new lanes starts in the fall and therein lies two questions everyone wants to know: why during the fall, at the beginning of Bama’s new football season?

“Those are days when you can get into good weather versus bad weather,” said McWilliams.

And the other question: will roadwork disrupt football traffic? No, because the work will be done during the week. Meantime, DCH is expected to get a big dose of good out of this; ALDOT will permanently close the hospital’s McFarland Boulevard entrance and build a new one with a round-a-bout farther down McFarland towards 15th street, just short of the railroad trestle.

“It is going to move the entrance a little further to the south and this is going to allow us to have a more efficient discharge from campus,” said Druid City Hospital Construction Manager Brad Castleberry.

“One good thing about this project I haven’t mentioned is ALDOT is adding a lane on U.S. 82 eastbound on the ramp to University Boulevard,” McWilliams said.

The entire job will take about 18 months, no word yet on the total cost. That’ll be determined in about two weeks.

And there could be more: there is a possibility the University Boulevard bridge could be widened as well. No firm decision yet on that.

