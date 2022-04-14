Alabama Dept. of Education names two Ozark City Schools teachers to “Sweet 16″ teacher of the year list

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Ozark City Schools teachers are receiving recognition at the state level.

The Alabama Department of Education announced the “Sweet 16″ finalists for Teacher of the Year Wednesday.

Meagan King Johnson and Laura Traylor of Ozark City Schools made the list along with 14 other teachers from around the state.

Johnson teaches music at Lisenby Primary School and was nominated for District II Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Traylor was nominated for District 11 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

According to Ozark City Schools, Traylor has been with the school system for eight years and is in her second year at the Carroll High School’s Career Center.

The State Board of Education has 8 districts and each selects an Elementary and Secondary teacher as finalists for the Alabama Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in May.

Alabama State Department of Education - 2022-2023 District Teachers of the Year

Kelly S. Parker: Mobile County School System – Tanner Williams Elementary School District I Elementary Teacher of the Year Beverly S. Sport: Crenshaw County School System – Luverne High School District I Secondary Teacher of the Year Meagan King Johnson: Ozark City School System – Lisenby Primary School District II Elementary Teacher of the Year Laura Traylor: Ozark City School System – Carroll High School Career Center District II Secondary Teacher of the Year Geri Evans: Hoover City School System – Bluff Park Elementary School District III Elementary Teacher of the Year R. Paul McEwan: Hoover City School System – Hoover High School District III Secondary Teacher of the Year Reggie White: Birmingham City Schools – Booker T. Washington K-8 School District IV Elementary Teacher of the Year Monquelle D. Shamburger: Birmingham City Schools – A. H. Parker High School District IV Secondary Teacher of the Year Denisha B. Streeter: Selma City Schools – Saints Virtual Academy District V Elementary Teacher of the Year William Edmonds: Mobile County Schools – Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies District V Secondary Teacher of the Year April M. Dean: Cullman City Schools – East Elementary School District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year Michele Downey: Piedmont City Schools – Piedmont High School District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year Shayna F. Swann: Trussville City Schools – Paine Elementary School District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year Andrew Franck: Sheffield City Schools – Sheffield Junior High School District VII Secondary Teacher of the Year Doetiletia F. Sims: Huntsville City Schools – Highlands Elementary School District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year Kristen F. Steele: Madison City Schools – James Clemens High School District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year

