LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alabama Dept. of Education names two Ozark City Schools teachers to “Sweet 16″ teacher of the year list

Sweet 16 finalists for Alabama teacher of the year
Sweet 16 finalists for Alabama teacher of the year(WTVY)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Ozark City Schools teachers are receiving recognition at the state level.

The Alabama Department of Education announced the “Sweet 16″ finalists for Teacher of the Year Wednesday.

Meagan King Johnson and Laura Traylor of Ozark City Schools made the list along with 14 other teachers from around the state.

Johnson teaches music at Lisenby Primary School and was nominated for District II Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Traylor was nominated for District 11 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

According to Ozark City Schools, Traylor has been with the school system for eight years and is in her second year at the Carroll High School’s Career Center.

The State Board of Education has 8 districts and each selects an Elementary and Secondary teacher as finalists for the Alabama Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in May.

Alabama State Department of Education - 2022-2023 District Teachers of the Year

  1. Kelly S. Parker: Mobile County School System – Tanner Williams Elementary School District I Elementary Teacher of the Year
  2. Beverly S. Sport: Crenshaw County School System – Luverne High School District I Secondary Teacher of the Year
  3. Meagan King Johnson: Ozark City School System – Lisenby Primary School District II Elementary Teacher of the Year
  4. Laura Traylor: Ozark City School System – Carroll High School Career Center District II Secondary Teacher of the Year
  5. Geri Evans: Hoover City School System – Bluff Park Elementary School District III Elementary Teacher of the Year
  6. R. Paul McEwan: Hoover City School System – Hoover High School District III Secondary Teacher of the Year
  7. Reggie White: Birmingham City Schools – Booker T. Washington K-8 School District IV Elementary Teacher of the Year
  8. Monquelle D. Shamburger: Birmingham City Schools – A. H. Parker High School District IV Secondary Teacher of the Year
  9. Denisha B. Streeter: Selma City Schools – Saints Virtual Academy District V Elementary Teacher of the Year
  10. William Edmonds: Mobile County Schools – Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies District V Secondary Teacher of the Year
  11. April M. Dean: Cullman City Schools – East Elementary School District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year
  12. Michele Downey: Piedmont City Schools – Piedmont High School District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year
  13. Shayna F. Swann: Trussville City Schools – Paine Elementary School District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year
  14. Andrew Franck: Sheffield City Schools – Sheffield Junior High School District VII Secondary Teacher of the Year
  15. Doetiletia F. Sims: Huntsville City Schools – Highlands Elementary School District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year
  16. Kristen F. Steele: Madison City Schools – James Clemens High School District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 4-13-22
FIRST ALERT: Storms moving through Alabama overnight
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for 2-month-old boy

Latest News

Families reeling after storm blows threw Eutaw community
Homes, cars damaged by storm in Greene County
The Branch Heights Community in Eutaw
The Branch Heights Community in Eutaw
Cordarious Glover arrested for murder
Arrest made in shooting death of Clanton man
Storm damage in Eutaw
NEW VIDEO: Damage in Branch Heights community in Greene Co.
NEW VIDEO: Damage in Branch Heights community in Greene Co.