Alabama basketball star JD Davison declares for NBA Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama basketball star guard JD Davison announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The former five-star and McDonald’s All-American averaged 8.5 points per game, and led the team in assists with 4.3 per game. Davison was named to the SEC”s All-Freshman team during the season.

Davison is projected by multiple outlets to be a first round pick in the NBA Draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.