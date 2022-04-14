LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alabama basketball star JD Davison declares for NBA Draft

Alabama basketball star guard JD Davison announced on social media that he is declaring for the...
Alabama basketball star guard JD Davison announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama basketball star guard JD Davison announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The former five-star and McDonald’s All-American averaged 8.5 points per game, and led the team in assists with 4.3 per game. Davison was named to the SEC”s All-Freshman team during the season.

Davison is projected by multiple outlets to be a first round pick in the NBA Draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Multiple people shot in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: Two people shot, one person has life-threatening injuries
Bessemer Police are working on reuniting a missing teen with her family.
UPDATE: Missing Bessemer teen found safe in Indiana, man in custody
Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its busses at a railroad crossing
Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its buses at a railroad crossing
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Luau with Tua
Second Annual ‘Luau with Tua’
Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina verbally committed to Clemson on Tuesday.
Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina in studio about his decision
Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina verbally committed to Clemson Tuesday. He...
VIDEO; Christopher Vizzina in studio
UAB star Jordan Walker declares for NBA Draft (SOURCE: UAB)
UAB star Jordan Walker declares for NBA Draft