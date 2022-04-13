World Games security teams says safety is top priority

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re 86 days away from The World Games, and we’re on your side bringing you the latest information about how the city plans to keep everyone safe.

All eyes will be on Birmingham for The World Games 2022. The 11-day event is expected to bring a half-a million people to the area, and city leaders say security is top priority.

The world is coming to Birmingham.

In less than 3 months, hundreds of thousands of visitors, fans and athletes from all over the globe will descend upon the Magic City.

The massive event has city leaders, staff and partners at the local, stat, and federal levels working around the clock to keep everyone safe for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Because of the type of event this is, you will see security efforts unlike anything we’ve ever seen at a sporting, or entertainment event in our city,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

The World Games will have security much like the kind you would see at the Super Bowl, but multiplied.

Security will consist of a unified command of all of local law enforcement, as well as state and federal agencies.

The security team is asking the public to speak up if they see anything suspicious, and visitors entering the games will be screened.

“The magnetometers that you know you have to go through, and the policies on clear bags and things of that nature. Again, it won’t be overburdensome, but these are things that we have to do to ensure that we have a very safe event,” said CEO of The World Games 2022, Nick Sellers.

Finishing touches are being placed on the safety plan now with some details being closely guarded.

“Given the fact that this is an international event we work very closely with our partners from the Department of Justice, the FBI specifically. We do receive intelligence bulletins. Without going into too much detail, there are techniques that we use in order to monitor the daily events around the world to ensure the safety of the games here,” said Special Agent for the Birmingham Secret Service, Patrick Davis.

The security team says communication about road closures and detours will be coming out soon and they are trying not to interrupt traffic too badly.

They want to ensure drivers can get to their destinations without having to completely alter their routes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.