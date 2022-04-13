LawCall
What’s up with severe weather every Tuesday or Wednesday lately?

WBRC severe weather
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve got another threat of severe weather Wednesday. It’s like clockwork lately with severe weather rolling in every Tuesday or Wednesday. Last week, the state saw at least 17 tornadoes.

It’s been a very active severe weather season so far. WBRC FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt tells us we’re in a pattern that calls for that type weather to possibly occur every week.

We’ve had plenty of practice preparing for severe weather to say the least. April is a benchmark weather month in this state. The good news is no deaths were reported during last week’s rough weather. Wes believes that is due to people keeping a watchful eye on the skies.

“Folks are being weather ready. Weather alert. They are heeding the warnings being prepared and that’s the best thing we can do in these situations. We’re going to have periods of active weather and as we get into May and into the summer, its going to become a daily routine. We have storms that pop up almost every afternoon around here,” Wyatt said.

With the possibility of more severe weather Wednesday, the best way to be prepared is to have multiple ways to receive alerts including the First Alert Weather app. Make sure weather alerts and location settings are turned on.

