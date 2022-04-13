LawCall
Tuscaloosa Co. man charged with sexual abuse of multiple minors

Raymond Eugene DeWoody, 64.
Raymond Eugene DeWoody, 64.(Source: Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2021, the Sexual Assault Section of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit began an investigation into 64-year-old Raymond Eugene DeWoody, from the Cottondale area.

Police say it was initially reported that DeWoody had been grooming 11-16 year old females by supplying them with alcohol, gifts, trips to sporting events, and holding “house parties.” Most of these initial reported crimes occurred over a time span of the last several years.

During the course of the investigation, several possible juvenile victims were identified. VCU investigators diligently followed every lead, interviewed dozens of witnesses, and presented their findings to a grand jury.

Police say DeWoody was indicted for the sexual abuse of several victims and was taken into custody on April 12, 2022. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.

DeWoody was committed to jail with a combined bond of $50,000.

Investigators believe it is highly likely that there are other victims of this suspect. They encourage anyone who may have been a victim of DeWoody to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

