Trussville voters renew ad valorem tax

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Voters in Trussville voted ‘yes’ Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on their school system’s ad valorem tax.

According to the Trussville City Schools website, “the local financial support has existed since 1992 and provides resources that keep Trussville City Schools among the top school systems in the state of Alabama. This is not a new tax – it is a vote to realign a current tax that is expiring.”

Mayor Buddy Choat said the vote was: Yes: 1688 No: 292.

The Trussville City Schools System hosted an election results “watch party” at the Central Office.

