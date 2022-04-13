The Strip gets game-ready for Annual A-Day Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Four days and counting! That’s how close we are to the annual A-Day for the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Businesses along the Strip are ready to welcome tens of thousands of fans to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

You could say this is an extra ‘home’ game not only for Tuscaloosa but for scores of businesses on the Strip. They have their game faces on and are ready to go.

“The fact of the matter is the team is prepared. We know what’s going to happen,” said Buffalo Phil’s general manager Christian Pierce.

“But at the same time we are prepared, we’re seasoned vets.. been here for many years,” Pierce said.

Preparation is the key; Pierce started planning two weeks ago for the spring game.

“We have to be prepared for food.. stocked up and ready for Saturday,” he said.

Since 2007, the year Nick Saban arrived, A-Day game has been a major event; a whopping 92,000 plus attended that year.

“I have customers from Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida,” said Pierce.

“A-Day is a Tuscaloosa tradition. We have to get ready because Alabama has fans like nobody else,” said Nick Chichester, owner of Glory Bound Gyro.

“A-Day means a lot to our local restaurants, hotels... an opportunity to bring people in to this amazing city,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said.

Chichester is ready to welcome a full house on Saturday at Glory Bound.

“Bringing in extra stuff, products lined up all day,” he said.

The scrimmage starts at 2:00 and is free to the public.

