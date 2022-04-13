LawCall
The Spun Cow: New business in Pizitz Food Hall offering specialty milkshakes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a cool new business in the Pizitz Food Hall.

The Spun Cow is mixing up specialty milkshakes and offering fun cotton candy flavors, too.

The business is an expansion from their sister company Cotton & Snow Shaved Ice in Nashville, Tennesse, that was previously featured on country music artist Dierks Bentley’s music video “Living.”

The Spun Cow says they offer a fun hangout spot for everyone to stop by and get their dessert fix: “With many flavors of ice cream, floats, cotton candy, and milkshakes, we offer something for everyone!”

Milkshake.
Milkshake.(Source: The Spun Cow/Instagram)

You can visit from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.

For delivery or catering information, contact info@thespuncow.com or call 205-502-7401.

Check out their menu on this website.

The Spun Cow milkshakes

Ingredients

  • 3 scoops cotton candy ice cream
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • Cotton candy base
  • Whipped cream
  • Fresh garnish of cotton candy

Directions

Blend ice cream, whole milk and cotton candy base until smooth, but still thick. Add whipped cream on top. Garnish with cotton candy.

Grits and Gouda: Deviled Easter Eggs With Natural Dyes
