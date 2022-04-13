One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center opens new center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center unveiled its new center and held a ribbon cutting Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The newly renovated center is located at 3613 6th Ave. S. in Avondale.

One Place’s mission is to provide coordinated services to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence through a multi-disciplinary team of professionals working together under one roof, which include the YWCA Central Alabama, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, City of Birmingham-Birmingham Police Department, Hispanic Coalition of Alabama and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

At One Place, the goal is to remove barriers of reporting interpersonal violence in the community, and to make it easier for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault to access services and resources, address questions and concerns, develop a safe plan of action and give individuals support.

The purchase by One Place was made possible through a lead gift from the Junior League of Birmingham’s (JLB) Community of Lights Campaign, a multi-year campaign launched in 2017 when the JLB pledged to raise a minimum of $1.25 million toward a permanent home for One Place.

“Not only did the Junior League of Birmingham raise funds for a building, but the organization made possible countless opportunities to openly address the impact of domestic and sexual violence on individuals from every zip code across the Greater Birmingham region,” said One Place Executive Director Allison Dearing. “Awareness is key, and so many people became familiar with One Place for the first time because of the wide community reach of the Junior League. Our new center will be life changing for survivors as we offer expanded services all under one roof. I feel so fortunate to work in a beautiful, serene, peaceful space intentionally designed to meet the confidential needs of survivors. The bonus is that the building is filled with individuals from very different disciplines who show up every day simply to serve others. It’s a dream come true for our community.”

