NFL defensive lineman and Bama star Quinnen Williams treats officers to lunch
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Quinnen Williams, New York Jets defensive lineman and former Alabama star, gave back to Birmingham Police officers Wednesday.
Williams provided lunch for the BPD Investigative Bureau.
In a tweet Birmingham Police said, “Thank you for such a kind gesture and for spending time with our dedicated men and women of the Investigative Bureau. This meant everything to our team.”
