Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on April 13 claimed the life of a Bremen man.

Police say 35-year-old James Newton Thursby was fatally injured when the 2004 BMW 325I he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Thursby, who police say was not utilizing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 91 near Colony Road, approximately four miles north of Arkadelphia, in Cullman County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.