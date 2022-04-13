LawCall
Making history: Fultondale City Council appoints city’s first Black police chief

Fultondale City Council appoints Police Chief Marcel Walker
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Fultondale appointed Marcel Walker as the city’s new police. He’s making history as Fultondale’s first Black police chief, according to city leaders.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the city council voted to make Interim Police Chief Walker the permanent chief.

Chief Walker says he’s looking forward to continuing to serve a community that loves and supports them. “The citizens of Fultondale really love their police officers and love the community they live in. It’s our job to make sure they continue to be safe, continuing doing what they’re doing to support their law enforcement.”

Chief Walker joined the Fultondale Police Department in 2017 after 20 years with the Birmingham Police Department.

