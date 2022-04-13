LawCall
Hoover Police and Fire Departments earn KultureCity Certified Sensory Inclusive status

((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police and Fire Departments have earned Certified Sensory Inclusive status.

This new initiative will help Hoover first responders serve all citizens regardless of their sensory needs, mental health challenges or invisible disabilities.

Mayor Frank V. Brocato, Police Chief Nicholas C. Derzis, Fire Chief Kevin “Clay” Bentley, KultureCity board representative Susanne Moore, and Hoover resident Katey Hall made the announcement Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

