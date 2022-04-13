LawCall
Gas leak forces evacuations in Cullman Co.

(Source: Kenneth Smith (WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies are asking people to stay away from the 1700 block of CR 548 because of a gas leak.

Deputies said the area has been evacuated within half a mile so far.

This is a developing story.

