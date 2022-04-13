Gardendale’s ad valorem tax passes

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale residents voted “yes” on an ad valorem tax that will generate more than $2 million for local schools. According to Mayor Stan Hogeland, the vote passed: yes - 678, no - 295

This tax caused some confusion prior to the vote.

QUICK FACTS:

The vote is not related to the ad valorem tax residents passed years ago to form a city school system.

It’s a county ad valorem tax, but the revenue stays in Gardendale.

This is not a new tax, it comes up for renewal every thirty years.

Why now: Jefferson County voters renewed this tax in 2017. At the time, Gardendale was establishing a city school system and the city didn’t vote. Since it will remain in the Jefferson County school district, Gardendale must vote.

Dr. Walter Gonsoulin Jr., Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools said “We are extremely grateful to the citizens of Gardendale for once again reaffirming their commitment to education. I appreciate everyone who came out and voted for our students. These funds will be a vital part of properly funding the schools in Gardendale for years to come. The future is bright, and we’re just getting started!” said Gonsoulin.

