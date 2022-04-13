LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Gardendale’s ad valorem tax passes

(WAFB)
By Jennifer Horton and WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale residents voted “yes” on an ad valorem tax that will generate more than $2 million for local schools. According to Mayor Stan Hogeland, the vote passed: yes - 678, no - 295

This tax caused some confusion prior to the vote.

QUICK FACTS:

  • The vote is not related to the ad valorem tax residents passed years ago to form a city school system.
  • It’s a county ad valorem tax, but the revenue stays in Gardendale.
  • This is not a new tax, it comes up for renewal every thirty years.
  • Why now: Jefferson County voters renewed this tax in 2017. At the time, Gardendale was establishing a city school system and the city didn’t vote. Since it will remain in the Jefferson County school district, Gardendale must vote.

Dr. Walter Gonsoulin Jr., Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools said “We are extremely grateful to the citizens of Gardendale for once again reaffirming their commitment to education. I appreciate everyone who came out and voted for our students. These funds will be a vital part of properly funding the schools in Gardendale for years to come. The future is bright, and we’re just getting started!” said Gonsoulin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its busses at a railroad crossing
Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its buses at a railroad crossing
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Multiple people shot in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: Two people shot, one person has life-threatening injuries
Where people in Birmingham are moving to most
Bessemer Police are working on reuniting a missing teen with her family.
UPDATE: Missing Bessemer teen found safe in Indiana, man in custody

Latest News

Midfield voters pass tax renewal
Deputies: 2 inmates die at Jefferson Co. Jail, illegal drugs suspected
Cahaba Elementary School in Trussville, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Trussville voters renew ad valorem tax
World Games 2022 security
World Games security teams says safety is top priority