First Alert for the potential to see strong and severe storms Wednesday Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see strong and severe storms late this evening and into early Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a moderate risk - threat 4 out of 5 - for parts of eastern Arkansas, northwest Mississippi, western Tennessee, western Kentucky, southeast Missouri, and into southern Illinois and Indiana today. An enhanced risk - threat level 3 out of 5 includes a good bit of Mississippi and clips parts of northwest Alabama including Pickens, Lamar, Fayette, Marion, and Winston counties. A standard slight risk - threat 2 out of 5 - includes most of Central Alabama with a low risk of severe storms in far east Alabama. We will likely see a threat for severe storms tonight starting in west Alabama after 8 PM and ending for east Alabama at 8 AM Thursday. Since the risk for severe storms is possible while you are asleep, we want to make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings overnight. Make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio that can wake you up in case a warning is issued. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather notifications.

We are starting this morning off with a few showers on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. We are watching a cluster of strong storms move through the southern half of Mississippi. The wave of showers and storms are weakening as they approach Alabama this morning. Plan for increasing rain chances in parts of west Alabama this morning. It might be a good idea to grab an umbrella for today if you live west of I-65. Temperatures are very warm with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. It is also a little breezy this morning with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Winds today will end up very breezy with sustained south winds at 10-20 mph. We could see winds increase around 15-25 mph tonight with gusts near 30-35 mph. It might be a good idea to secure loose objects this morning as wind increases later today. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky today with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Most of us will end up mostly dry this afternoon, but rain and storms are forecast to move in late this evening and tonight. Plan for highs in the lower 80s today. The severe threat will likely begin at 8 PM tonight and move out of Central Alabama by 8 AM Thursday.

Severe Potential Tonight: The greatest risk for severe storms will likely occur in west Alabama between 8 PM - 2 AM. This area will have the strongest wind shear and instability in place. The threat for severe weather should decrease as this system pushes to the east. I would plan for cluster of storms to move into West Alabama after 8 PM. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado tonight, so you’ll need to make sure you have ways to receive warnings. I can’t rule out large hail, but the greatest threat for hail will likely remain in west Alabama before 2 AM. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-1.5″ for areas west of I-65. East Alabama will likely end up with 0.5″-1″.

