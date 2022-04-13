Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina in studio about his decision

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina verbally committed to Clemson on Tuesday.

Vizzina is one of the nations top high school QBs being recruited. He stopped by WBRC to talk to us in studio on Good Day Alabama Extra. He talked recruiting, and that wide receiver is what he started out playing, plus he likes to fish with his buddies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.