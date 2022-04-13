LawCall
Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina in studio about his decision

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina verbally committed to Clemson on Tuesday.

Vizzina is one of the nations top high school QBs being recruited. He stopped by WBRC to talk to us in studio on Good Day Alabama Extra. He talked recruiting, and that wide receiver is what he started out playing, plus he likes to fish with his buddies.

