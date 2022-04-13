Buying local could save you money during record high inflation

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to rising inflation, you may want to visit your local farmer’s market to save money. They aren’t immune to inflation. Farmer’s markets are feeling some impacts, but odds are you’ll probably pay a cheaper price at fruit and vegetable stands.

We found some good looking tomatoes and other vegetables at Pierce Farms near downtown Clanton. There’s not a lot of input costs like overhead and costs to manufacture and ship products compared to grocery stores, so the price isn’t as high.

Local farmer Derrick Wright says if you’re looking to save a few bucks, take advantage of your local farmers market.

“You’re getting these vegetables for as good or better price and they are going to be fresher. They are going to last longer. You’re going to be able to preserve them longer. So you’re able to get a little better benefit out of that both economically and a little bit better taste as well,” Wright said.

Wright says they are seeing the impact of inflation in rising fuel costs and fertilizer which has doubled in price, among other things Despite that, they haven’t raised prices at their produce market but that could change if inflation continues to go up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.