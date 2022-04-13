Blount County man sentenced on drug, gun charges

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Blount County has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison, after being convicted by a federal judge on drug and gun charges.

38-year-old Stephen Matthew Laughlin was sentenced to 286 months in prison, and five years of supervised release. Laughlin pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Authorities say that in September of 2021, authorities approached Laughlin’s vehicle when it stopped at a checkpoint, and when an officer when to the rear of his car to check his tag, they noticed a large piece of metal sticking off of the trailer hitch, obstructing the view of the tag. The officer then asked a K-9 deputy to conduct a sniff of the truck, and when the K-9 was alerted to the presence of drugs, the officer asked Laughlin to leave his car to search the vehicle. After arguing with the officers, Laughlin then fled the scene, leading officers on a chase.

Authorities say during the chase, Laughlin threw a red bag out of the window, which was later found to contain methamphetamine. After officers threw out spike strips, Laughlin ran over the spikes and stopped, surrendering to police.

Authorities say officers found two guns behind the driver’s seat on the bench seat, and more than 997 grams of methamphetamine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.