Birmingham city talks security as a new attraction, City Walk, prepares to open

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anticipation and excitement are building for the opening of Birmingham’s newest attraction, City Walk.

The multi-use space has everything from an outdoor classroom, to water features, and a skate park.

Read more on what’s planned for the space here. City Walk spans 31 acres and 10 blocks beneath the I-20/59 corridor. The space creates miles of space to enjoy fresh air downtown.

Public Safety Committee member, Hunter Williams, on Birmingham’s City Council, talked about security protocols.

Hunter William says the city is partnering with CAPS, Birmingham Police, the Jefferson County Sheriffs’ office, BJCC private security force and others to make the city’s newest park a safe and fun environment for everyone.

”Making sure that there is not only a physical presence there for our visitors, for people all over the city to come downtown, but there’s also a complete coverage, even if it’s not visible to make sure our visitors and our residents are safe,” says Williams.

Williams says the city is also learning from security measures that will be in place for The World Games and they anticipate possibly implementing some of those techniques.

The finishing touches were being made in April with the park expected to open by The World Games.

Williams says the goal of City Walk is to connect the community from the north side to the south side and to all of the new development happening downtown.

He explains opening the space is not only drawing excitement from the public but new business as well.

“We’ve had a lot of people reach out and inquire about putting either hotels or mixed-use or retail components that are now near that park. People feel that because of that space, it will be a lot easier and more inviting,” said Williams.

City Walk will not be governed by the Birmingham Park Board, according to Hunter Williams.

He says similar to Railroad Park, City Walk will have its own hours.

Those hours have not been decided yet.

We’ll keep you updated as this project nears completion.

