LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

AMBER Alert for 2-month-old boy last seen in Dothan

Messiah Richards
Messiah Richards(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An AMBER Alert was issued for a 2-month-old baby boy last seen near South Appletree in Dothan.

Alabama State Troopers said Messiah Richards was last seen on April 13, 2022, around 11:30 a.m. wearing a white onesie with blue socks.

Officers said Messiah is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators believe he was taken by Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks, non-custodial parents. They may be traveling in a dark blue Volkswagen, SUV bearing unknown Alabama tag.

MarQuec Banks
MarQuec Banks(ALEA)
Alexis Shuntell Richards
Alexis Shuntell Richards(ALEA)

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215; or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Multiple people shot in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: Two people shot, one person has life-threatening injuries
Bessemer Police are working on reuniting a missing teen with her family.
UPDATE: Missing Bessemer teen found safe in Indiana, man in custody
Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its busses at a railroad crossing
Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its buses at a railroad crossing
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

UPDATE: Area clear after gas leak forces evacuations in Cullman Co.
Quinnen Williams, of the NFL and Birmingham's very own, bough lunch for BPD Investigative Bureau.
NFL defensive lineman and Bama star Quinnen Williams treats officers to lunch
Hoover Police and Fire Departments earn KultureCity Certified Sensory Inclusive status
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Cullman Co.