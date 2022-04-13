AMBER Alert for 2-month-old boy last seen in Dothan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An AMBER Alert was issued for a 2-month-old baby boy last seen near South Appletree in Dothan.

Alabama State Troopers said Messiah Richards was last seen on April 13, 2022, around 11:30 a.m. wearing a white onesie with blue socks.

Officers said Messiah is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators believe he was taken by Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks, non-custodial parents. They may be traveling in a dark blue Volkswagen, SUV bearing unknown Alabama tag.

MarQuec Banks (ALEA)

Alexis Shuntell Richards (ALEA)

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215; or call 911.

