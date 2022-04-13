Alabama’s state health officer tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris has spent more than two years discussing COVID-19. On Wednesday, he confirmed he’s tested positive for it.

“I would like to let everyone know that I tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday,” Harris said in a notice released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.”

Harris confirmed his symptoms are “only mild.”

In addition to talking about the pandemic, Harris has spent much of his time during the pandemic discussing ways to fight it, as well.

“Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and have already received my second booster shot,” Harris said. “While case numbers have declined recently in Alabama, this serves as a reminder that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our state. The single best way to prevent serious illness or death is to be fully vaccinated and boosted.”

Harris said he’ll be working from home for the rest of the week and isolating, per CDC guidelines.

