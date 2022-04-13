AAA resumes free etching service

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you own a vehicle, here’s something you may want to consider. For the first time since the pandemic, AAA has resumed its free VIN number etching service, and based on some hard data, you might be surprised what this favor to yourself could do. The VIN is that number that identifies the vehicle.

Back in the day, you could only find it at the bottom of the windshield on the driver’s side, very tempting for car thieves.

One national study shows the number of cars stolen jumped more than 11% across the country in 2019.

Statewide, statistics show more than 10,000 vehicles were stolen in 2010 and in that same year, the Birmingham-Hoover metro led the state in automobile thefts, according to AAA, but you don’t have to become part of that data.

“It’s something we try to do once a year,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

Clay Ingram with AAA says VIN etching is the way to dramatically reduce your chances of losing your wheels to the bad folks. In fact, if you have it done:

“You’re 64% less likely to have your stolen, but if it is stolen you’re 85 percent likely to get it back,” Ingram said.

For the time since the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA conducted a free VIN number etching service in Montgomery this week. More than 50 drivers showed up and had their car vehicle identification number etched in all four windows of their vehicles.

“We probably turned away probably more than we actually did,” he said.

The VIN on some of the newer models came with the manufacturer.

“But having to replace every single piece of glass around the vehicle is very expensive, a lot of trouble, aggravation and frustration and it’s just not worth the effort for those in the business of stealing cars,” Ingram said.

Ingram not strongly advises this move, but don’t just show up at your local AAA, make an appointment. Getting the etch means staying ahead of the game in the number one property crime in America.

AAA says it’ll be in the following cities in the next few days: Fultondale on April 15, Tuscaloosa on April 19th, Bessemer on April 20th and Oxford on April 21.

The number to AAA is 205-403-6000.

