What’s it like to be a USFL player this season?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We can finally say it’s game week for the USFL.

The Birmingham Stallions are kicking things off against the New Jersey Generals Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

It’s been a whirlwind of a spring for USFL players as they picked up their lives and moved to Birmingham.

For some, this experience is kind of like going back in time.

“I haven’t felt like this since college,” Stallions quarterback Alex McGough said.

What’s it like when eight teams and hundreds of players are living together in downtown Birmingham this USFL season?

“Wake up usually 6:30,” McGough said.

“Because I have such a tight relationship with my kids, it’s hard being away, especially with two little girls. They’re daddy’s girls,” cornerback Brian Allen said. “Just going into meetings - it puts you back in the mode to alright, shift from being a dad to an athlete, football 24/7,” Allen said.

“I’m usually foam rolling in the locker room at 7:30 until the buses leave at 9,” UAB alumnus and Stallions tackle Justice Powers said.

“Then I come out here and practice,” McGough said. “We normally have workouts at 2, if we don’t we have meetings from 3 till 6-6:30. Then me and usually some of the guys get together, eat dinner.”

“A lot of us come from a lot of different backgrounds, and we sit around and talk about not just football, we talk about life,” Allen said. “At the end of the day those are my brothers.”

“Sometimes you might dislike somebody that day, and you don’t want to see them, but you can’t get away from them, they’re always there,” McGough said. “But that’s what builds brotherhood, trust, family and chemistry.”

“Not only be about football, but brotherhood as well, that’s why we do a lot of things off the field, so it translates on the field,” Allen said. “We just wanna come out and put a good show on for the city of Birmingham, and hopefully bring a championship home.”

Stallions taking a lot of pride in being the true home team of the USFL in Birmingham. Tickets for Saturday’s game are available here.

