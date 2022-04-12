USFL says ‘Thank You’ with donuts & coffee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL will hold a “Thank You Birmingham!” Day on Friday April 15, 2022.

From 7:00 – 10:00 a.m., members of the new league will serve free coffee and donuts at four locations:

Hero Doughnuts & Buns (Railroad Park)

1701 1st Ave South, Birmingham

Hero Doughnuts & Buns (Homewood)

3027 Central Avenue, Homewood

The Heavenly Donut Mobile Truck

1901 6th Avenue North (Formerly Harbert Plaza)

The Heavenly Donut Company

4911 Cahaba River Rd, Birmingham

Attendees will be able to meet USFL coaches, players, mascots, cheerleaders, and get free tickets to the USFL’s inaugural weekend (while supplies last).

“We appreciate the warm welcome Birmingham and the surrounding communities have given the USFL and all eight of our teams who are practicing around the region to prepare for Week 1 games,” said Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “On Friday April 15, we’re going to show our gratitude of being welcomed into this community by saying ‘Thank you, Birmingham!’”

After the historic inaugural game on Saturday night, the USFL’s kickoff weekend continues Easter Sunday, April 17, in a Protective Stadium triple-header with the Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers (11:00 AM CT), followed by the Philadelphia Stars at New Orleans Breakers (3:00 PM CT), and Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers (7:00 PM CT).

All tickets will be “single day,” which allows entry/re-entry to all USFL games played on any one date. Adult general admission tickets for regular-season games are $10. In addition, each adult holding a general admission ticket can receive up to three free single day tickets for children under 15.

General admission, premium, and reserved tickets are now available for purchase at theUSFL.com. Tailgating for USFL games is encouraged at the BJCC “Green” Parking Lot ($10 credit/debit only, no cash) on the corner of 11th Avenue North and 24th Street North on the east side of Protective Stadium.

“Football is Alabama’s favorite sport, so we’re excited to give fans 10 weeks of highly competitive games in a fun and affordable atmosphere,” said Johnston. “Great teamwork and a sense of family are two of the many values the USFL shares with the hard-working people of this region. We’re proud to serve our new hometown ahead of our April 16 kickoff game. It’s just one of many ways to show how the USFL has embraced being part of this community and to thank everyone for their support during our inaugural season in Birmingham.”

