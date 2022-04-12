LawCall
Advertisement

UAB star Jordan Walker declares for NBA Draft

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB star point guard Jordan “Jelly” Walker announced on social media that he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

In his first season with the Blazers, Walker led UAB with 20.3 points a game, which was 16th in the country. He also led the Blazers in assists per game as well. During the season, Walker set a season record for most points scored by a UAB player in a game, breaking head coach Andy Kennedy’s record.

Walker was named Conference USA Player of the Year, and was named MVP of the Conference USA Tournament, helping the Blazers make it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Walker will still maintain eligibility for college basketball.

