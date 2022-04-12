UAB breaks ground on $78 million genomics building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB leaders broke ground Monday morning a multi-million dollar building designed to advance the future of medicine.

Leaders from the city, county, and state joined donors at the site of what they’re calling a new game-changing genomics building. They called the building an investment in a better tomorrow.

The new $78 million Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data Sciences building is designed to accelerate advancements in precision medicine, as well as informatics, and data sciences.

Leaders said this will help give us all a better understanding of the role our genes and environments play in human diseases.

The 175,000-square-foot building will bring together researchers, equipment, and staff from many different disciplines.

Once the building is complete, some of the first initiatives will include research in cancer, neuroscience, pediatrics, and rehabilitation medicine.

Research will also continue in the fight against COVID-19.

Leaders said the facility will not only improve health in the city, county, state, and beyond, but it will also bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

“We’re all about bringing the best talent from across the country, harnessing the best talent and training here to make UAB competitive. This building today is a part of putting together a world-class facility for us to not only bring and keep that talent, but create discoveries, bring more dollars and money to this institution,” said CEO of the UAB Health System, Dr. Selwyn Vickers.

“World-class medicine, cutting edge medical research. We’re so honored to have this facility in the great state of Alabama and certainly here in Birmingham in Jefferson County,” said Gov. Kay Ivey.

Total project costs are expected to exceed $78 million.

Construction is expected to be completed in spring of 2024.

