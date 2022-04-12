Storm shelter manufacturers dealing with supply chain issues amid an increase in business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues have impacted almost everyone, like storm shelter companies.

Vulcan Storm Shelters in Hoover is getting calls everyday from customers wanting to install a personal storm shelter, but because of supply issues, turn around time is increasing.

It’s storm season in Alabama, and that is when owner Steve Swalley said they get the busiest. He said right now, they have more than thirty different shelters to install, and they are running into road blocks from the manufacturers. Swalley said he gets a call almost everyday from his suppliers saying they are increasing prices, and he is having a hard time finding things like steel and locks for the shelters.

But, Swalley said supply issues are better than six months ago, and it is not too late to order a shelter. He said they’ll still get you in your shelter in time for summer storms.

“We normally try to go to four weeks,” Swalley said. “Right now, we see some of our products going out to eight weeks. Six to eight weeks instead of four to six.”

Swalley said he is seeing prices from his suppliers increase sometimes more than one hundred dollars on certain items, but he said he still does not change the cost of the shelters for his customers.

