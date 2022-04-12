LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Sinkhole in Tuscaloosa wrecks car

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) -Monday turned out to be a very bad day for a Tuscaloosa woman. All Patricia Campbell wanted to do was take her husband to the doctor’s office but instead, the two ended up in a sinkhole, a sinkhole you’ll probably going to be familiar with once you see this story.

Campbell recalls the very words she thought as her SUV was going down in the sinkhole.

“Oh hell,” she said.

From there it got worse. Tuscaloosa first responders pulled the couple out, extra careful with Patricia Campbell’s husband who suffered a stroke recently. Campbell says her husband had a doctor’s appointment, but had trouble locating the doctor’s office.

“301 Rice Mine Road. Well, they’re three addresses for that,” she said.

Campbell made her way through the parking lot adjacent to the sinkhole, took a right since there were no barricades and the next thing she knew...

“The road gave out from under me in the front,” she said.

The nose of the SUV is deep in the hole, enough of a pitch to lift the back tire off the ground.

“No, no neither one of us was hurt,” Campbell added.

The sinkhole didn’t just appear overnight. The culvert a few yards away remains filled with water after torrential rains several weeks ago. It has yet to be drained and this is the result of it. Tuscaloosa city leaders say while this is private property, they tell WBRC they’re working with the property owner to get it fixed.

A tow truck arrived on the scene but it was quickly discovered it will likely take two tow trucks to pull Patricia Campbell’s vehicle out, not something Patricia Campbell wanted to after all she’s gone through on this Monday.

“It’s too far in there,” the first tow truck told Campbell.

“They’ll have to pick the front up and drag it out..”

“It’s real frustrating,” she said.

Stuck no more! Around 3:30 Monday afternoon two wreckers showed up and it took the crew about 30 minutes to figure out how to get the SUV out. They did it but WBRC learned on the scene the plunge in the sinkhole caused major damage underneath. In fact, Patricia Campbell’s relatively new SUV may be totaled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where people in Birmingham are moving to most
Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its busses at a railroad crossing
Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its buses at a railroad crossing
Birmingham PD homicide investigation - 10th St SW
‘You can tell this is a very tightknit community’: BPD investigates homicide on 10th Street SW
One killed, two injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
One killed, two injured injured in Tuscaloosa shooting
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

UAB broke ground Monday morning a multi-million dollar building designed to advance the future...
UAB breaks ground on $78 million genomics building
Gadsden state improvement projects
Gadsden state improvement projects
UAB breaks ground on genomics building
UAB breaks ground on genomics building
Car in sinkhole
Car in sinkhole