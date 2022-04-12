Repair work on Tuscaloosa sinkhole months away

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - New developments Tuesday on the sinkhole just off Rice Mine Road in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, April 11, 2022, a driver inadvertently drove into the hole.

Car in sinkhole (WBRC)

City crews said the sinkhole, caused by weather and rain, will be fixed, but the work could take months. The job is also in the seven figures.

Express Oil, which is in the area that floods, built its own wall, a wall on the border of its property, one backed up with sandbags and a prayer the barrier holds back the flood. It worked last the time but it’s not a permanent fix.

Up the road at AFFLINK, the CEO’s patience is wearing thin.

“We’ve had employees come by during heavy storms and say, ‘I’m a little worried about trying to get there,’” said Dennis Riffer, CEO of AFFLINK.

But despite the stagnant water in the ditch and the sinkhole nearby, there appears to be progress; one conference table meeting and multiple phone calls.

There are a handful of property owners the city will deal with to determine who is responsible and who will pay for the repair job in the end.

“Everybody knows we’ve had extreme weather especially when it comes to rain,” said Stan Pate, one of several property owners.

“We have to take a step back and realize the sinkhole happened on a private road but also a private road with access to public access,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

What is happening now is an evaluation, an engineering study to find out exactly what’s causing the back up of water and the plan to fix it.

“We’re working through that complicated issue, one we all inherited, but everyone is working in good faith to get this resolved,” said mayor Maddox.

“The bottom line is that is a natural drainage way and has been since the beginning of time,” said Pate.

Mayor Walt Maddox estimates it will be months before work begins to permanently repair the broken infrastructure underneath.

