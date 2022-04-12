Noontime temps in the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Welcome into our Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

We begin our morning with overcast skies in our area.

Looking out at Towercam this morning, we see some clouds to begin our day.

Our morning temps are unseasonably warm in our central and western counties—in the low to mid-60s.

East of I-65 our morning lows are a little cooler…bottoming out in the 50s in many locations.

AccuTrack Radar and Satellite imagery shows some rain and storms in north Alabama, near the Tennessee state line.

We activate the live sweep on radar for our area, however, and we’re not seeing an rainfall.

If you do have to travel to north Alabama or Tennessee, just listen out for your First Alert weather app. It will let you know if there are any warnings near your location.

The Next 24 hours show our temps warming up at noontime today in the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Then around 4 or 5 pm today our temps will likely warm into the low 80s in most of our locations.

In our late night hours we could see rain moving through our area…eventually breaking up and dissipating during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

We could still see some scattered showers in our area tomorrow morning, but not much.

Morning temps tomorrow should fall into the 60s.

Look for 63 for a low in the magic city…65 for Tuscaloosa…and mid-60s for the Anniston area.

Let’s take a look at the Next Big Thing.

The Storm Prediction Center has many of our counties under a Slight Risk of seeing severe storms tomorrow night.

Taking a look at the latest model forecast data for that event, it shows a mass of heavy rain and storms entering west Alabama around 7pm Wednesday.

While we could see some strong storms, the more potent storms could push into south Alabama.

If this model data holds true, the energy in south Alabama will likely cut us off from seeing more powerful storms here. But, the jury is still out on this development—so we will be watching it.

By the time Thursday morning arrives, computer models are showing the heaviest rain and storms moving to south Alabama.

Thursday afternoon and Friday are now looking dry.

Plenty of sunshine will likely take us into Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Your First Alert 7-Day Forecast shows more storms possible for Saturday.

At this point we are going with a 50-percent chance of rain and storms for the first half of the weekend…and scattered showers and storms for Sunday into Monday.

I hope y’all have a nice day today!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.