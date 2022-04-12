Grits and Gouda: Deviled Easter Eggs With Natural Dyes

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

1 cup blackberries fresh or froze

1 cup blueberries fresh or frozen

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

1 cup grape juice

1 cup pickled beet juice

4 teaspoons vinegar, divided

Filling:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoons yellow mustard

1/8 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Cook eggs to make hard cooked eggs using Instant Pot or boiling in pan on stovetop method.

I used the Instant Pot 4-5-5 method.

Place 1 cup water in a 6-quart Instant Pot with trivet in the bottom.

Arrange the eggs on the trivet. Close the lid and push the pressure valve to Sealing. Cook at high pressure for 4 minutes and let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes then push the pressure valve to Venting.

Plunge the eggs into cold ice water. The shells should peel off easily after gently cracking the ends of the eggs.

Meanwhile add 1 1/2 cups water to three small pans and add blackberries, blueberries and turmeric to each pan. Bring them to a boil, then remove them from the heat and let them stand 10 minutes. Strain the blueberries and black berries into a small fruit jar or cup with a fine metal sieve or strainer. Strain the turmeric with a very fine mesh sieve into a fruit jar or cup. Let liquid cool to room temperature. Pour grape juice and pickled beet juice in separate jars or cups. Add 1 teaspoon vinegar to all the cups except pickled beet juice. It already has vinegar in it. Vinegar helps the egg absorb the color. Gently lower the eggs into the cups. Leave the eggs in the cups 10 to 15 minutes or until desired color is achieved. For vibrant, darker colors leave them in overnight but be sure and put in the refrigerator .Remove eggs from the cups with a spoon and pat dry on paper towels

Filling: Slice the eggs in half lengthwise with a knife and scoop out yolks in a medium bowl. Mash the yolks with a fork or a potato masher. Add mayonnaise, mustard, and salt. I use my hand mixer at this point to mix it all together because I can’t ever get all the lumps out with just a fork .Spoon the filling into a zip-top bag or pastry bag fitted with a large star tip. I often just snip the end of the bag with no tip and just pipe it onto the eggs straight from the bag. You can also just spoon the filling into the eggs.

Notes: Sprinkle with flaked salt, pepper, paprika, parsley or just leave them plain and colorful!

Stovetop Method for Boiled Eggs: Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat. Gently lower the cold eggs in the pan with a slotted spoon or tongs; partially cover the pan with a lid. Boil the eggs for 12 minutes with water at a rolling boil. Carefully transfer the eggs into a large bowl of ice water for at least 5 minutes. Tap the eggs on the large side on the counter roll around. Peel the eggs under running water.

