Gadsden Amnesty Day

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden residents with unpaid court fines or outstanding warrants can take care of those when the city offers an Amnesty Day on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Amnesty is offered to all individuals who have received traffic, misdemeanors, failed to appear or pay fines and for whom warrants have been issued or pending on these charges.

The amnesty program provides an opportunity for those with certain municipal court charges to clear their cases without concern of being arrested.

“There’s no danger of arrest,” says Michael Rodgers, public affairs coordinator. “Nobody is going to go to jail because of a warrant. It’s an opportunity for us to kind of clear some cases and get some folks back in touch with the judge and back in touch with the system.”

Amnesty Day is only offered to certain people facing misdemeanor charges and unpaid fines.

“No criminal charges come through municipal courts, so these are all traffic charges or failure to appear or failure to pay a fine,” says Rodgers. “All of those are eligible. The only ones that aren’t eligible there are a few that are on pretrial diversion or some other program with the state.”

Rodgers says he knows it may sound skeptical to some, but it’s something you should take advantage of.

“They don’t believe they think it’s just a trap to get folks to show up,” says Rodgers. “It’s not a scam. It’s not a trap it’s not some sort of gotcha situation. It’s amnesty day for a reason so if you have outstanding fines you can show up and start getting those taken care of for half price.”

Amnesty Day will take place at Gadsden Municipal Court located at 1511 Campbell Avenue. On Amnesty Day, Judge Granger will accept one half of the amount that is owed to the court and will remit the balance owed.

For any information concerning the Amnesty Day Procedure, call the Court Office at 256-549-4500.

