For-Word Christian Center feeds hundreds impacted by inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation continues to grip families struggling to put food on the table.

That’s why a Birmingham-area church is offering hundreds of food boxes to families who need them most.

For-Word Christian Center does this type of food giveaway every second Tuesday, and every third Thursday of the month, and the pastor said they’ll continue doing this as long as there is a need.

“Gas gone up; food gone up. It’s hard, you know, for a poor person, you know what I mean?”

John Hood said he’s grateful for the For-Word Christian Center.

He is low on food, and doesn’t have job, so he and his family are doing their best to make ends meet.

He, and hundreds of others, waited in a line wrapped around the building, for at least an hour to get a food box.

“It saves us that we ain’t got to spend money for it, you know what I mean? That we can come here and get it and we ain’t got to worry about being hungry. Thanking God for that, you know?” Hood explained.

“I’ve been coming out. This my third time coming out for the food giveaway,” said Janice Reynolds.

Not only is she feeding her immediate family, she’s also taking care of her grandchildren and sharing with neighbors.

“It’s helping me because like, not really getting a lot of financial help and not getting food stamps or anything like that. It helps us to keep my kids and myself keep them going with some food in our house,” Reynolds said.

With the Easter holiday just days away, Reynolds said this food couldn’t have come at a better time.

“They just gave us a piece of meat, some meat and that’s really…'cause now you can’t afford meat prices these days. So, that is a blessing right there. So, we’ll have meat for Easter,” Reynolds said.

Milk, cheese, fruit and canned goods are also included.

Pastor Tadera White said there is enough food in the box to feed several people for at least a couple of weeks.

“In times like this with inflation and prices rising any way to just sort of help people out, cut some costs particularly when it comes to food. It’s a great need in our community, and we’re just here to do our part to help as much as we can,” Pastor White said.

For-Word Christian Center has food distribution events twice a month at the former Southern Family Market in Ensley, located at 2200 Avenue C in Ensley.

They will host another food distribution event Tuesday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m. while supplies last.

