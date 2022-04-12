A First Alert for the possibility of more severe storms midweek

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The chance for a few isolated showers will continue through the overnight and during the day on Tuesday. We could see a few isolated storms to the west later on Tuesday. The day won’t be a washout, but I’d add the umbrella to the out the door checklist. Otherwise, we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with highs in the 70s. Wednesday morning will feature more spotty showers and an isolated storm during the day. The chance for heavier rain and strong to severe storms returns late Wednesday night.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Severe storms look to develop to our west on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could impact areas west of I-65 after 8:00 P.M. and then a squall line looks to move in after that and sweep southeastward across the state through Thursday morning. The low-level winds look a little stronger now and there appears to be just enough instability that storms will be capable of producing damaging winds or a brief tornado. Make sure you have your WBRC First Alert Weather App set to receive notifications in case a watch or warning is issued. The timing will be roughly between 10:00 P.M. Wednesday and 10:00 A.M. Thursday. A tornado watch may be issued for Wednesday night into Thursday morning for parts of the area, so I’d have a plan in place for possible warnings. We could see some localized flash flooding by Thursday morning as this system slows to the southeast.

A cold front associated with this storm system will sweep through behind the rain and storms on Thursday. Highs will top out in the 70s with lows back in the 40s by Friday morning. Right now, Friday looks like one of our driest days in the forecast with a brief interlude from the wet weather until a chance of showers returns by the evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. The forecast this weekend continues to vary amongst long range models. Both show rain and storms on Saturday. The EURO long range guidance shows more storms on Easter, but the GFS shows mainly dry weather. So as of now, have a backup indoor plan for the weekend, just in case.

