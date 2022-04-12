LawCall
Experts say ghost guns not a large problem in Alabama

WBRC ghost guns
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden is working to regulate ghost guns throughout the U.S.

While ghost guns may be a leading contributor to national crime, experts say they are not a huge problem in Alabama.

“A ghost gun is nothing more than a gun you can make in your home or in your shop from parts that are available through the internet,” Retired U.S. Marshal Scott Recchio said.

The online gun parts don’t have serial numbers or require background checks, so they can not be linked to crimes.

“They aren’t any more dangerous, they are just untraceable,” Recchio said.

Retired US Marshal, Scott Recchio worked in Montgomery and Birmingham for more than 20 years and now teaches gun training. He said from his experience, criminals aren’t building ghost guns just to avoid a serial number.

“It’s that they are building the gun of their choice,” Recchio said. “They are buying the parts of a gun that they want and they are building the gun that they want. Kind of like a kit car.”

While ghost guns could be circulating nationally, Recchio said he doesn’t think they are a problem in Alabama.

“In my 23 year career on the federal law enforcement side, I never ran across a ghost gun,” Recchio said. “I ran across hundreds of thousand of stolen guns.”

“In Alabama, it is a huge problem with stolen guns,” Calera Police Chief and retired ATF member David Hyche said. “Far more guns are used that are stolen than ghost guns,”

Calera Police Chief and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives retiree, David Hyche, said it’s not about where the gun came from or what type it is.

“I am more concerned witch criminals having guns, not what type of gun they have,” Hyche said. “We have to start arresting and holding them accountable. Putting them in prison for sizeable time, mandatory sentences, without the opportunity for paroles. Or, this spiraling out of control violent crime is going to continue.”

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said they have also not recovered any ghost guns while out in the field.

