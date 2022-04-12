LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Emergency Missing Child alert issued for 16-year-old girl

16 year old Cecilia Pineda
16 year old Cecilia Pineda(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State officials are asking for the public’s help after an Emergency Missing Child alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl out of Bessemer.

Cecilia Pineda was last seen around 7:00 a.m. on April 11 when she left for school.

She may be traveling in an unknown vehicle with a 32-year-old male.

Anyone with information about Cecilia’s disappearance is aske to contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its busses at a railroad crossing
Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its buses at a railroad crossing
Where people in Birmingham are moving to most
Severe potential Wednesday night.
A First Alert for the possibility of more severe storms midweek
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Home interest rates are rising again.
Birmingham realtor says home interest rates continue to rise

Latest News

NRA announces endorsement for Ivey.
NRA endorses Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in governor’s race
Coosa River Memorial Bridge in Gadsden, Ala.
Gadsden Amnesty Day
WBRC ghost guns
Experts say ghost guns not a large problem in Alabama
Representative Juandalynn Givan, (D)Jefferson County, hopes the two pieces of legislation will...
Ala. lawmakers pass legislation related to Brookside police ticketing controversy