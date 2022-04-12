Emergency Missing Child alert issued for 16-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State officials are asking for the public’s help after an Emergency Missing Child alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl out of Bessemer.

Cecilia Pineda was last seen around 7:00 a.m. on April 11 when she left for school.

She may be traveling in an unknown vehicle with a 32-year-old male.

Anyone with information about Cecilia’s disappearance is aske to contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.