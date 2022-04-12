Deputies: 2 inmates die at Jefferson Co. Jail, illegal drugs suspected

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies said two inmates died over two days at the Jefferson County Jail, and right now deputies suspect drugs may be involved.

On Sunday night, April 10, 2022, Jefferson County Jail staff was notified of an inmate who was discovered to be unresponsive in his cell. Medical personnel were immediately notified and began life saving measures. Deputies said they were unable to revive the man.

On Monday night, April 11, 2022, jail staff was again notified of an unresponsive inmate. Deputies said again life saving measures were administered but were unsuccessful.

Evidence located at each scene suggests that illegal drugs may have played a part in the deaths, but that cannot be confirmed until toxicology reports are completed, according to investigators.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, “Substantial efforts to locate the source of the suspected drugs are underway. A modified lockdown, as well as strategic searches of the jail are underway. Those actions, along with other investigative measures which cannot be disclosed, are hoped to expose the origin of the suspected narcotics.”

Other preventative measures were previously implemented.

“We are working hard to keep forbidden items out of our jails. Unfortunately, the inmates are working just as hard to find a way to get them inside,” said Deputy Chief David Agee. “We will continue to increase our level of security to defeat the breaches before and as they occur.”

