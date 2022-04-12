LawCall
Briarwood quarterback commits to Clemson

Briarwood QB to Clemson
Briarwood QB to Clemson(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Briarwood quarterback, Christopher Vizzina, is a four-star prospect and he committed to an ACC school Tuesday.

He’s been offered by more than 40 schools to come play college ball.

During a news conference at Briarwood, Vizzina committed to Clemson.

He chose the Tigers over Auburn, Ole Miss, among the dozens of schools who offered.

Vizzina talked about the hard work it takes to get to this level of football.

He thanked his family, coaches and friends for their support along the way.

Vizzina said he’s been all over the country and to Clemson five times for visits. Each time he found himself wanting to go back to the Tigers and Dabo Swinney.

“I know that they will develop me as a person, and as a quarterback so I just felt more comfortable with them than anyone else,” Vizzina said. “And I want to win a national championship with Clemson.”

He will graduate early this December after one more season at Briarwood. Then he will head to join Dabo in South Carolina.

