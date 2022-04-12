LawCall
BPD: Arrest in death of 48-year-old man, officers say victim was suspect’s brother-in-law

Homicide victim identified, person of interest in custody
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers confirmed a murder warrant against a man in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Cook, who was found dead inside of a home Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The suspect has been identified as:

Joseph Edwards, (42), B/M, of Birmingham.

Joseph Edwards
Joseph Edwards(Birmingham Police Department)

Birmingham Police Homicide detectives said they took a person of interest into custody in the 1800 block of 3rd Street Southwest. The person of interest will be interviewed by detectives where charges will be pursued.

Officers said the motive appears to be domestic in nature. On the initial scene, officers were told the suspect is the brother-in-law of the victim.

Birmingham Police Detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained a warrant for Murder ($1,500,000 Bond).

Edwards is in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.


Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

