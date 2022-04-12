LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Boy bitten by shark in shallow water in Florida

A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.
A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.(Source: Delray Beach Fire Rescue/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A young boy was bitten by a shark in south Florida.

It happened in shallow water in Palm Beach County on Monday, officials said.

He said he saw the shark before it bit his foot and estimates it was about 4 feet long.

Paramedics bandaged the wound and took him to the hospital.

Sharks are not uncommon in shallow water, but unprovoked attacks are rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its busses at a railroad crossing
Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its buses at a railroad crossing
Where people in Birmingham are moving to most
Severe potential Wednesday night.
A First Alert for the possibility of more severe storms midweek
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Home interest rates are rising again.
Birmingham realtor says home interest rates continue to rise

Latest News

A Detroit bus driver has been charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old student.
Bus driver charged in student's death
Police said a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe.
Police: Missing Florida teen found safe
16 year old Cecilia Pineda
Emergency Missing Child alert issued for 16-year-old girl
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
GRAPHIC: Mayor: 10,000 dead in Ukraine’s Mariupol and toll could rise
NRA announces endorsement for Ivey.
NRA endorses Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in governor’s race