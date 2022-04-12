Birmingham‐Shuttlesworth International Airport to host job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Airport Authority and its tenants at the Birmingham‐Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) will host a job fair to fill more than 25 available positions on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Airport’s Event Room on the upper level of the terminal.

The available positions with Airport employers include opportunities from customer service agents and crew members in the Airport’s shops and restaurants, including sales associates, supervisors, and other critical functions with the Transportation Security Administration.

The Birmingham Airport Authority is also looking to fill several maintenance and operations positions.

Visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/about‐bhm/career‐opportunities/ to preview openings.

BHM Job Fair Event:

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Upper Level Airport, Event Room (Near Door 4U – Pre Security)

No advance registration required; Bring a photo ID and resume copies

Wear business attire as many employers will interview and hire on the spot

Parking validated (park in the Hourly Parking “Yellow Section C “of the Parking Deck – Level 3)

Please remember that the federal mask requirement remains in effect in the terminal.

BHM Job Fair Participating Companies Include:

HMSHost

Hudson Group

Huntleigh USA

United Ground Express

Birmingham Airport Authority

US Custom and Bounder Protection

Transportation Security Administration

