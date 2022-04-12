LawCall
Birmingham‐Shuttlesworth International Airport to host job fair

Source: Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Airport Authority and its tenants at the Birmingham‐Shuttlesworth  International Airport (BHM) will host a job fair to fill more than 25 available positions on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Airport’s Event Room on the upper level of the terminal.

The available positions with Airport employers include opportunities from customer service agents and crew members  in  the Airport’s  shops and restaurants, including sales associates, supervisors, and other critical  functions with the Transportation Security Administration.

The Birmingham Airport Authority is also looking to fill several maintenance and operations positions.

Visit  https://www.flybirmingham.com/about‐bhm/career‐opportunities/ to  preview  openings.

BHM Job Fair Event:

  • Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Location: Upper Level Airport, Event Room (Near Door 4U – Pre Security)
  • No advance registration required; Bring a photo ID and resume copies
  • Wear business attire as many employers will interview and hire on the spot
  • Parking validated (park in the Hourly Parking “Yellow Section C “of the Parking Deck – Level 3)
  • Please remember that the federal mask requirement remains in effect in the terminal.

BHM Job Fair Participating Companies Include:

  • HMSHost
  • Hudson Group
  • Huntleigh USA
  • United Ground Express
  • Birmingham Airport Authority
  • US Custom and Bounder Protection
  • Transportation Security Administration

