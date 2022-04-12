LawCall
Birmingham Police: Two people shot, one person has life-threatening injuries

BPD shooting investigation on 50th St N
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were shot in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon, according to Birmingham Police.

Initially, Birmingham Police reported four people were shot, but they updated that saying there were two victims shot.

Officers confirmed one person has life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, shortly before 2:00 p.m., East Precinct and South Precinct officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 52nd Street North on a report of a person shot. Also, Shot Spotter registered multiple rounds being fired from that area.

Officers arrived on the scene and they did not locate any victims on 52nd Street North. Officers did locate an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound near 50th Street North @ Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard North. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel took the man to UAB Hospital.

From Birmingham Police: The Birmingham 911 Communications Division was alerted that we had three additional gunshot victims who arrived at UAB Hospital; however detectives verified there was only one additional victim (adult male). One of the males has life-threatening injuries the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, there is no suspect in custody and no motive.

