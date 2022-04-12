Birmingham men turn their lives around after prison, encourage others to make good choices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime continues to be an issue in the city of Birmingham, but there’s hope things can get better.

WBRC spoke to two men who turned their lives around and are now doing some good in their communities.

Both men spent years in prison; one for forgery and robbery, the other for drug trafficking.

They each had life-long sentences but got second chances to turn their lives around and hope they can encourage others to make better choices.

In 1994, Alonzo Hurth was convicted of forgery and robbery charges for check fraud.

He was sentenced to life without parole, but never lost hope he would get out some day.

“I never gave up on this sentence. I never gave up. And I did 27 years…I served 27 years for this sentence. I was represented by Appleseed. They took my case, and they recognized where I had been illegally sentenced,” Hurth said.

Appleseed filed a petition on Hurth’s behalf in May of last year, and his sentence was overturned a month later.

Hurth said during those 27 years, he found God and was ready to turn his life around when he was released.

“District Attorney, Danny Carr had a job fair there at the Boutwell Auditorium. I was led to go to that job fair and I got a job in September working at Jim Burk Nissan where I work at now.”

“I began to see a lot of hurt,” said Derrick Ervin.

“I saw what I’m seeing here from behind the walls: the violence and just the disregard for humanity.”

Derrick Ervin said he fell in with the wrong crowd after losing his mother and father at an early age.

He said despite growing up in tight-knit family, the pain of losing his parents caused him to make poor choices landing him behind bars for 13 years on drug trafficking charges.

“I made that decision to do the right thing, to change. I realized that I wasn’t just hurting myself, but I was hurting those who cared most about me. For one, my wife and my kids,” Ervin explained.

Both men said they know all about the crime and violence plaguing the City of Birmingham, but they say all is not lost.

They hope their stories will help encourage others to make better choices.

“That’s the key. Better yourself, number one, get a positive mind, a positive outlook on life and pursue it,” Hurth said.

“Have an open heart to hear what is true, and to surround themselves with those who are doing positive things, and most importantly, turn their life to Jesus because without him, there’s no hope,” Ervin said.

Ervin is now the proud owner of Cleaning Concepts Plus, a commercial janitorial service.

He hires formerly incarcerated men and women also giving them a second chance at life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.