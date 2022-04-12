ALEA run driver license offices to close temporarily for upgrades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State run driver license offices around Alabama will close temporarily later this month. That will allow ALEA can install a new driver license computer system.

The state of Alabama has been using the same computer system to issue driver licenses for nearly 20 years. Switching to another system will take a week. Once those changes are in effect, people can pre-apply for their Alabama driver license and enter their necessary information before coming to a driver license office.

ALEA will begin using the LEADS driver license system before the end of the month. LEADS stands for Law Enforcement Agency Driver license System. Driver license offices statewide will close from April 18th to April 25th so those upgrades can be made.

After those upgrades are finished, people can do some things for their driver license online. That includes updating their address, pay and reinstate their license and update their US Department of Transportation medical cards. State troopers offered this advice to folks whose license are set to expire during the week when those offices will close. Cpl. Reginal King, an ALEA spokesman explained. “We’re encouraging you to renew those licenses now. Because technically, in the state of Alabama you can renew your license 180 days prior to the expiration date.”

ALEA driver license examiners will still give road skills tests for Class D and CDL licenses. But no licenses will be given out until the offices reopen April 26th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.