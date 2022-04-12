Ala. lawmakers pass legislation related to Brookside police ticketing controversy

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Representative Juandalynn Givan, (D) - Jefferson County, hopes two pieces of legislation passed after the Brookside policing controversy will help keep a more watchful eye over cities and towns.

One of the bills makes it illegal for municipalities or individuals to move police jurisdictions signs.

Another bill passed caps the city revenue for tickets and fines at 10%. That bill is in response to the unusually high amount of money the town allegedly made off of tickets.

Givan, who co-sponsored the legislation, hopes the legislation sends a clear message.

“We will no longer stand for illegal ticket traps here in the state of Alabama. There is now a watchful eye and that no municipality whether great or small is above the law,” Givan said.

Givan wants to stress the legislation received bi-partisan support. She is also commending the town for appointing Marcus Jones as a judge. She tells WBRC Jones has a stellar reputation not only as an attorney but as a person as well.

Givan says the bills are now awaiting Governor Ivey’s signature.

