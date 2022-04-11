LawCall
Advertisement

The World Games looking for mascots

(The World Games 2022)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games is looking for actors to join their 2022 mascot team as Vulcan and Vesta.

In July 2021, Vulcan and Vesta were announced as the official mascots for The World Games in Birmingham. The mascots embody the history of Birmingham according to The World Games announcement of the mascots.

Vulcan and Vesta are presented by O’Neal Steel and in partnership with Vulcan Park and Museum.

Vulcan and Vesta were announced as the official mascots of The World Games 2022
Vulcan and Vesta were announced as the official mascots of The World Games 2022(The World Games 2022)

The pair will be present at the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as venues and special events.

To apply for the job, visit The World Games website.

