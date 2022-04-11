The World Games looking for mascots

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games is looking for actors to join their 2022 mascot team as Vulcan and Vesta.

Join our fun mascot team! We are searching for actors to join our adventures this summer as Vulcan and Vesta!



Apply today! → https://t.co/Lyzv4Lz2hg@onealsteel #RoadtoBHM pic.twitter.com/IPo9oD0z3F — The World Games 2022 Birmingham (@TWG2022) April 11, 2022

In July 2021, Vulcan and Vesta were announced as the official mascots for The World Games in Birmingham. The mascots embody the history of Birmingham according to The World Games announcement of the mascots.

Vulcan and Vesta are presented by O’Neal Steel and in partnership with Vulcan Park and Museum.

Vulcan and Vesta were announced as the official mascots of The World Games 2022 (The World Games 2022)

The pair will be present at the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as venues and special events.

To apply for the job, visit The World Games website.

