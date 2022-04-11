Tuscaloosa City Schools responds to pictures of one of its buses at a railroad crossing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools is responding after a viewer reached out to WBRC with concerns after they saw a school bus at a railroad crossing.

Kim Howard was shocked by how far that school bus pulled into the railroad crossing. She gave us permission to show the pictures she took of what was happening. It happened Thursday around 6pm.

The Tuscaloosa City School bus was at the railroad crossing at Buttermilk Road and Clements Road. The bus had pulled well past the white line where vehicles are supposed to stop. It’s so far past that line that the crossing bar is resting on top of the bus.

It was not clear if any children were on the bus when this happened.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria released the following statement:

“We verified this incident through an internal review and confirmed it was a City School bus. Buses must stop behind the white line in such situations, which did not occur. Appropriate action is being taken. The safety of our children is our top priority.”

It was not clear what action, if any, was taken against the bus driver in this instance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.