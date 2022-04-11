Town of Brookside appoints new judge to handle cases

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Municipal judge Jim Wooten has recused himself from all pending cases in the Town of Brookside. A court order states “in order to promote public confidence and integrity and impartiality of the Brookside Municipal Court,” Wooten recused himself.

Officers in Brookside have been accused of improperly ticketing and fining drivers to generate revenue for the city. Meanwhile, Brookside interim chief Henry Irby said he is looking to build trust back in the community.

The Town council appointed Marcus Jones as an additional part-time judge to handle the pending cases. In a news release, Town officials said municipal court will resume on April 28, 2022 and all pending cases will be evaluated to see if there are grounds for dismissal.

“We are honored to have Judge Jones as one of our Municipal Judges,” said Mayor Mike Bryan. “Judge Jones has served as a municipal judge for a number of municipalities in Jefferson County since 1990. This is just another step in our efforts to build trust with the community.”

